French Immersion principal honored by France and - surprise! - Milwaukee

On Tuesday night, Milwaukee French Immersion School Principal Gina Bianchi was honored for her work at this MPS school - which exceeds expectations according to its most recent DPI report card - by the French government. At a ceremony at the school - located in the former Steuben Junior High at 2360 N. 52nd St. - Bianchi was presented with the Chevalier dans l'Ordre des Palmes Academiques Tuesday by the French Consulate Denis Quenelle - on behalf of French national education minister Najat Vallaud-Belkacem - during the school's winter concert.

