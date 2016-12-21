Former Superior Mayor Ross named WisDOT secretary
Ross, currently secretary of Wisconsin's Department of Safety and Professional Services, will direct the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, succeeding Mark Gottleib, who has held the post since late 2010. The transition will take place on Jan. 7, according to the Milwaukee Business Journal.
