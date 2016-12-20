Driver charged in crash that killed 4
Fifteen felony charges have been filed against a Wisconsin man accused of driving drunk and killing four people in a wrong-way interstate crash. The Nov. 2 crash on Interstate 94 in Dane County killed three people who worked for a Milwaukee accounting firm who were returning from a recruiting trip to the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXOW-TV La Crosse.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Senate to hold hearing on election ...
|6 hr
|TRUMP a PUPPET
|30
|Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16)
|Thu
|debbyasaus
|17
|Public Safety Survey Shows 70 Percent of Reside...
|Dec 27
|NextDetroit
|3
|Hillary Clinton Hypnotism
|Dec 26
|Eye full
|3
|Brown Deer Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Dec 25
|Jerard
|19
|Stingray
|Dec 24
|rtoo
|1
|Report: Kasich made good on his promise to not ...
|Dec 22
|spud
|14
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC