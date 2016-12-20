Driver charged in crash that killed 4

Driver charged in crash that killed 4

9 hrs ago Read more: WXOW-TV La Crosse

Fifteen felony charges have been filed against a Wisconsin man accused of driving drunk and killing four people in a wrong-way interstate crash. The Nov. 2 crash on Interstate 94 in Dane County killed three people who worked for a Milwaukee accounting firm who were returning from a recruiting trip to the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.

