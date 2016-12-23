Christmas Holiday Meal Giveaway

State Senator Lena Taylor, PKSD Law Offices, Feeding America, A-LEGO, Upsilon Mu Omega AKAs and Growing Power hosted a FREE Christmas Mobile Food Pantry on at the Silver Spring Neighborhood Center during the holidays to tackle hunger in Milwaukee this holiday. These partners working together provided full meal bags included Christmas fixings and whole chickens to hundreds of families to ensure families can have a traditional Christmas meal.

