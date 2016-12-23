Chris Abele Announces $4.1 Million HUD Grant to Help Fund County's Efforts on Homelessness
Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele announced that the County's Housing Division will receive $4.1 million in funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, an increase of more than $580,000 over last year's award. While many providers in Wisconsin and around the country saw their funding for homelessness programs held flat, the County was awarded an additional $582,626 a year for rental assistance for chronically homeless families and individuals using the Housing First philosophy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Milwaukee Courier Online.
