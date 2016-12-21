Burns statue salutes "Auld Lang Syne" creator

Have you wondered, while driving on Prospect Avenue, about that dapper man immortalized in bronze, gazing toward Downtown from his perch above the foot of Knapp Street? Of course, he's legendary Scots poet Robert Burns and, as far as we can tell, he never visited Milwaukee . So why on Earth is there a statue of the man who wrote "Auld Lang Syne" on Milwaukee's East Side? Bryden was a prosperous grain merchant who was involved in many civic organizations in Milwaukee, including The Old Settlers' Club, the St. Andrews Society and the Chamber of Commerce.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OnMilwaukee.