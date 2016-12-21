8 James Beard honorees' restaurants to put on your list for 2017
This fall, I had the good fortune to ride along with a few travel writers who took a guided tour of Cream City with representatives from Visit Milwaukee. Part of the tour involved visits to area restaurants whose chefs have been James Beard Award semi-finalists, nominees or award winners.
