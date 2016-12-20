2016 picks: Bobby Tanzilo
Another year is almost in the books and so we've arrived at that time of the year when we here at OnMilwaukee look back at the highlights of the past 12 months. Music: Seeing Paul McCartney at Summerfest was the concert highlight of the year, without a doubt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OnMilwaukee.
Comments
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16)
|13 hr
|leebrown
|16
|Public Safety Survey Shows 70 Percent of Reside...
|15 hr
|NextDetroit
|3
|The Latest: Senate to hold hearing on election ...
|Mon
|TRUMP A PUPPET
|26
|Hillary Clinton Hypnotism
|Mon
|Eye full
|3
|Brown Deer Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Dec 25
|Jerard
|19
|Stingray
|Dec 24
|rtoo
|1
|Report: Kasich made good on his promise to not ...
|Dec 22
|spud
|14
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC