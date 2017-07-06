Bystander Jonathan Jimenez shot a video of two Mesa police officers punching and kneeing Jason Barton, 35, after they said he jaywalked across a Mesa street on the night of June 19. Video shows Mesa police officers punching and kneeing man Bystander Jonathan Jimenez shot a video of two Mesa police officers punching and kneeing Jason Barton, 35, after they said he jaywalked across a Mesa street on the night of June 19. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2tOJZn3 Bystander Jonathan Jimenez shot a video of two Mesa police officers punching and kneeing Jason Barton, 35, after they said he jaywalked across a Mesa street on the night of June 19.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.