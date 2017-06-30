Monkeys found living in Mesa facility...

Monkeys found living in Mesa facility. Why? How?

On the outskirts of Mesa, off of Loop 202 and Higley Road along the Salt River Project Canal is land blocked off by signs saying "no trespassing" and "danger". Flanked on one side by an ammunitions testing facility, there is a mystery monkey farm that is still thriving.

