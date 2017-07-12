Mesa will provide seed funding for pre-kindergarten pilot program, but should it? Mesa will fund pre-kindergarten in the city to combat an increasing school readiness problem in the city Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2uSk0tc Nationally, 48 percent of 3- and 4-year-olds attend pre-kindergarten or other early education programs. In Mesa, it's only 36 percent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.