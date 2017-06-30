Mesa monkey facility mystery solved

Excessive Heat Warning issued July 5 at 2:36PM MST expiring July 7 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Coconino Excessive Heat Warning issued July 5 at 2:36PM MST expiring July 7 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Yavapai Excessive Heat Warning issued July 5 at 2:36PM MST expiring July 7 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Coconino Excessive Heat Warning issued July 5 at 2:05AM MST expiring July 7 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Coconino, Gila, Yavapai The federally funded facility is being leased by University of Washington.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.