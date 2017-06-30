Federal Contracts Awarded to Companie...

Federal Contracts Awarded to Companies in Arizona

WASHINGTON, July 5 -- The following federal contracts were announced by federal agencies as having been awarded to companies operating in Arizona. *** MILITARY $1.05 Million Federal Contract Awarded to Boeing RICHMOND, Va., July 5 -- Boeing Co., Mesa, Arizona, won a $1,049,310 federal contract from the Defense Logistics Agency for aircraft components and accessories.

