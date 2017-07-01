Woman's death in Mesa investigated as homicide
Woman's death in Mesa investigated as homicide The Mesa Police Department was investigating a homicide near Brown Road and Center Street on June 30, 2017. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2u8xO2j Mesa police detectives were on the scene of a condominium complex near Brown Road and Center Street, said Detective Steven Berry.
