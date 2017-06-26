Where's Waldo: Valley BBQ joint opening new location in East Valley
A Valley BBQ joint will be opening its second full-service location this year. Mesa's Waldo's BBQ will open a new location in Gilbert, slated for September 6. The 5,151-square-foot eatery will open on the northwest corner of Williamsfield Drive and Val Vista Road in Gilbert.
