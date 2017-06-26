Where's Waldo: Valley BBQ joint openi...

Where's Waldo: Valley BBQ joint opening new location in East Valley

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Business Journal

A Valley BBQ joint will be opening its second full-service location this year. Mesa's Waldo's BBQ will open a new location in Gilbert, slated for September 6. The 5,151-square-foot eatery will open on the northwest corner of Williamsfield Drive and Val Vista Road in Gilbert.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mesa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07) Sun zeke the pinhead 2,707
valley night clubs under investigation by feds Jun 24 kenjioc 13
New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07) Jun 24 Loco 2,144
Ryan J Malone Jun 24 Ohio 1
Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring o... Jun 22 NMar 1
News Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09) Jun 18 Midnight rider 235
Help stop panhandling. (Feb '15) Jun 17 Truefact 17
See all Mesa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mesa Forum Now

Mesa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mesa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pakistan
 

Mesa, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,255 • Total comments across all topics: 282,063,504

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC