What $1 million buys right now in three O.C. communities
Here's a look at what about $1 million buys in the Costa Mesa, Huntington Beach and Laguna Beach housing markets. COSTA MESA: This single-story, sitting on roughly a quarter of an acre, features an updated kitchen and bathrooms, fresh paint and new carpeting.
Mesa Discussions
|moving to queen creek (Mar '10)
|4 hr
|Victorlazlo
|21
|how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07)
|9 hr
|zeke the pinhead
|2,709
|valley night clubs under investigation by feds
|Jun 24
|kenjioc
|13
|New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07)
|Jun 24
|Loco
|2,144
|Ryan J Malone
|Jun 24
|Ohio
|1
|Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring o...
|Jun 22
|NMar
|1
|Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09)
|Jun 18
|Midnight rider
|235
