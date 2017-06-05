Water campaigns gear up as heat rises in Arizona desert
Water campaigns gear up as heat rises in Arizona desert Multiple organizations across the Valley are collecting water bottles and monetary donations to help the homeless through the summer. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2sxzuBC Mesa Mayor John Giles gives details of the city's drive to collect and distribute half a million water bottles to the needy and homeless over the summer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Mesa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Relationships between tribal gaming leaders and... (Jun '15)
|2 hr
|crimeblogger
|3
|New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07)
|10 hr
|Hollywood
|2,141
|Trying to find my mom.
|11 hr
|Dirt
|5
|name your gangs in arizona? (Feb '16)
|Jun 4
|SILENT
|4
|July 4th is evil
|Jun 3
|Educated
|5
|Review: Sunstar Heating And Aire (Jul '12)
|Jun 2
|FrancesBenson
|49
|Corruption,Shady buisness deals,Shakedowns..
|Jun 1
|bustawop
|6
Find what you want!
Search Mesa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC