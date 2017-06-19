Victorvillea s major road rehab on pace for late August finish
A large-scale, $11.3 million road rehabilitation project remains on track to be completed in late August, city spokeswoman Sue Jones said this week, noting that "the most difficult portions of the project are nearly complete." In the end, construction crews will have rehabilitated 9.6 miles of roadway, added 11.1 miles of bike lanes, installed new sidewalks and curbs and access ramps, and added new water services and sewer laterals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.
Add your comments below
Mesa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07)
|18 hr
|RN2015go
|2,702
|Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09)
|Sun
|Midnight rider
|235
|Help stop panhandling. (Feb '15)
|Jun 17
|Truefact
|17
|Mesa Police Department digital scanner feed (Nov '08)
|Jun 17
|Wally
|5
|July 4th is evil
|Jun 16
|deutsch
|6
|white minorities
|Jun 16
|deutsch
|6
|Paternity test are sexist towards women
|Jun 15
|Jane
|19
Find what you want!
Search Mesa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC