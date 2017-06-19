Victorvillea s major road rehab on pace for late August finish

A large-scale, $11.3 million road rehabilitation project remains on track to be completed in late August, city spokeswoman Sue Jones said this week, noting that "the most difficult portions of the project are nearly complete." In the end, construction crews will have rehabilitated 9.6 miles of roadway, added 11.1 miles of bike lanes, installed new sidewalks and curbs and access ramps, and added new water services and sewer laterals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.