This Couple Just Dropped A Rap Music Video To Announce Their Breakup
After an impressive seven-year run as a couple, Jeremy Spann and Blake Larson couldn't just change their status to "single" on Facebook and call it a day. Instead, the Mesa, Arizona-based exes released an ~iconic~ rap music video to let their mutual friends know that they'll always be tight even if the relationship is over.
