This Couple Just Dropped A Rap Music ...

This Couple Just Dropped A Rap Music Video To Announce Their Breakup

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Switched

After an impressive seven-year run as a couple, Jeremy Spann and Blake Larson couldn't just change their status to "single" on Facebook and call it a day. Instead, the Mesa, Arizona-based exes released an ~iconic~ rap music video to let their mutual friends know that they'll always be tight even if the relationship is over.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mesa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09) 14 min Midnight rider 235
Mesa Police Department digital scanner feed (Nov '08) Sat Wally 5
July 4th is evil Jun 16 deutsch 6
white minorities Jun 16 deutsch 6
Paternity test are sexist towards women Jun 15 Jane 19
Europeans vs European Americans Jun 15 Irish Amerian 5
valley night clubs under investigation by feds Jun 12 annonomous 12
See all Mesa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mesa Forum Now

Mesa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mesa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
 

Mesa, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,311 • Total comments across all topics: 281,854,369

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC