The 11 Best Concerts in Phoenix This Weekend
There's a DIY punk picnic, for example, as well as a massive metal fest, a gig at off-the-radar spot The Lunchbox, and the chance to see punk act Fathers Day on Father's Day. Of course, there also a variety of more traditional concert-type concerts, like Black Lips at Crescent Ballroom, Brit Floyd's laser-filled tribute to Pink Floyd at Comerica, shows by Americana act BoDeans and jazz singer Diane Schurr's at the Musical Instrument Museum, and former Misfits member Doyle shredding it up at Club Red in Mesa.
