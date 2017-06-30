Navajo Language Consultant Laverne Mannie writes a few Navajo words on the white board during her class at the Phoenix Indian Center on June 28. Staying Navajo in the City Navajo Language Consultant Laverne Mannie writes a few Navajo words on the white board during her class at the Phoenix Indian Center on June 28. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2utkODJ Navajo Language Consultant Laverne Mannie writes a few Navajo words on the white board during her class at the Phoenix Indian Center on June 28. Navajo Language Consultant Laverne Mannie talks to her students about sentence structure during her Adult Beginning DinA© Language class at the Phoenix Indian Center on June 28. Laverne Mannie, Navajo language consultant, works with one of her students on sentence structure during her class at the Phoenix Indian Center on June 28. Jolanda Avila writes down a sentence in ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.