So, What Happened to Plan to Ban School Cops From Asking About Immigration Status?
The school year is almost at an end, and the Phoenix Police Department is still nowhere close to finalizing a policy that would prohibit school resource officers from asking students about their immigration status. They're trying to get the resource officers, sworn law-enforcement officers assigned to public schools, removed from campuses entirely.
Mesa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|name your gangs in arizona? (Feb '16)
|20 hr
|SILENT
|4
|July 4th is evil
|Sat
|Educated
|5
|Review: Sunstar Heating And Aire (Jul '12)
|Jun 2
|FrancesBenson
|49
|Corruption,Shady buisness deals,Shakedowns..
|Jun 1
|bustawop
|6
|Shooting on Galveston Street, Chandler, Az (May '10)
|May 30
|Eastside Central
|64
|how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07)
|May 28
|zeke the Pinhead
|2,696
|US found loyd Jowers guilty of murder
|May 28
|Never escape ur ...
|7
