Privatizing Mesa jail to cost Maricopa County nearly $6 million
Mesa's departure as the second-largest jail user threatens to hike costs for other municipalities, potentially driving them away as well. Privatizing Mesa jail to cost Maricopa County nearly $6 million Mesa's departure as the second-largest jail user threatens to hike costs for other municipalities, potentially driving them away as well.
Mesa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07)
|12 hr
|SEIS
|2,142
|how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07)
|Tue
|RN2015go
|2,702
|Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09)
|Jun 18
|Midnight rider
|235
|Help stop panhandling. (Feb '15)
|Jun 17
|Truefact
|17
|Mesa Police Department digital scanner feed (Nov '08)
|Jun 17
|Wally
|5
|July 4th is evil
|Jun 16
|deutsch
|6
|white minorities
|Jun 16
|deutsch
|6
