Portland Train Stabbings, Mesa Assault Show Need for Security on Buses, Light Rail
Violence on buses and light-rail trains is "rare" in metro Phoenix, but riders need to be aware of potential for trouble, according to Valley Metro. The issue became national news last week after two Good Samaritans were murdered , and a third person wounded, by a white supremacist who had been yelling at a woman on a Portland, Oregon, commuter train.
Mesa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|name your gangs in arizona? (Feb '16)
|Sun
|SILENT
|4
|July 4th is evil
|Jun 3
|Educated
|5
|Review: Sunstar Heating And Aire (Jul '12)
|Jun 2
|FrancesBenson
|49
|Corruption,Shady buisness deals,Shakedowns..
|Jun 1
|bustawop
|6
|Shooting on Galveston Street, Chandler, Az (May '10)
|May 30
|Eastside Central
|64
|how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07)
|May 28
|zeke the Pinhead
|2,696
|US found loyd Jowers guilty of murder
|May 28
|Never escape ur ...
|7
