PD: Woman arrested after Mesa car, foot chase

Excessive Heat Warning issued June 14 at 2:52PM MST expiring June 20 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Coconino Heat Advisory issued June 14 at 2:52PM MST expiring June 20 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Yavapai Excessive Heat Warning issued June 14 at 2:52PM MST expiring June 20 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Gila, Yavapai Excessive Heat Warning issued June 14 at 2:52PM MST expiring June 20 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Coconino, Yavapai Excessive Heat Warning issued June 14 at 2:52PM MST expiring June 20 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Coconino Excessive Heat Watch issued June 14 at 3:18AM MST expiring June 20 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Coconino, Gila, Yavapai A Salt River police officer attempted to make a traffic stop in the area of Brown Road and Mesa Drive around 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.