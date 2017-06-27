PD: Mesa man linked to 10 robberies arrested

Phoenix police report that from March 29 until June 18 a man robbed ten Walgreen's and CVS pharmacies located in Phoenix, Tempe, Mesa and Avondale. On March 29 police arrested 34-year-old Christopher Alan Roberson as he fled on a skateboard after robbing a Walgreens store near 19th and Southern Avenues.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.