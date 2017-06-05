PD: Mesa man assaults wife with nunch...

PD: Mesa man assaults wife with nunchakus

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: ABC15.com

Mesa police report that on June 1 they received a 911 call from a child saying their mother was hit with a metal bar by their father. When police arrived at the home, near Dobson Road and Southern Avenue, neighbors reported to them that they saw two children running from the house and calling for help.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mesa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
$1 Homework Answers. Seriously? (Oct '12) 7 hr Jake 3
Relationships between tribal gaming leaders and... (Jun '15) Wed crimeblogger 3
New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07) Tue Hollywood 2,141
Trying to find my mom. Tue Dirt 5
name your gangs in arizona? (Feb '16) Jun 4 SILENT 4
July 4th is evil Jun 3 Educated 5
Review: Sunstar Heating And Aire (Jul '12) Jun 2 FrancesBenson 49
See all Mesa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mesa Forum Now

Mesa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mesa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Mesa, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,385 • Total comments across all topics: 281,605,891

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC