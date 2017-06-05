PD: Mesa man assaults wife with nunchakus
Mesa police report that on June 1 they received a 911 call from a child saying their mother was hit with a metal bar by their father. When police arrived at the home, near Dobson Road and Southern Avenue, neighbors reported to them that they saw two children running from the house and calling for help.
