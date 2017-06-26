PD: Burglar takes bait, gets arrested
A storage facility burglar from Queen Creek tried his luck one too many times and was arrested by Mesa police. Police report that over the past seven weeks a storage facility near Guadalupe Road and Country Club Drive has been burglarized eight times.
