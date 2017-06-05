Officials: One killed, two injured in Mesa car crash A car crash in Mesa left one dead and two injured at around 7 p.m. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2suilsE One person was killed and two more injured after a two-car crash in Mesa on Sunday evening, officials said. One car with two people was rear-ended leaving one dead and another injured.

