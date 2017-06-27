Nonprofit completes $35M housing deve...

Nonprofit completes $35M housing development for homeless, low-income in downtown Mesa

A Valley nonprofit has completed work on new housing in downtown Mesa. A New Leaf has recently completed a $35 million development for supportive housing at its La Mesita Community.

