Niagara Bottling Investing $76M In Arizona
Niagara Bottling, LLC will establish a 450,000-square-foot, highly automated manufacturing and bottling operation in the City of Mesa, AZ. The private-label bottled water supplier will invest $76 million in the facility and will create 45 to 55 new jobs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mesa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|valley night clubs under investigation by feds
|Mon
|annonomous
|12
|Woman files $10 million lawsuit against Gilbert (Aug '08)
|Jun 11
|DINA
|2
|Laura Pelley at Mesa Public Schools
|Jun 11
|Theman
|1
|how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07)
|Jun 10
|Joe Smith
|2,699
|travel ducs unregistered and registered
|Jun 9
|berniejohn
|1
|New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07)
|Jun 6
|Hollywood
|2,141
|Trying to find my mom.
|Jun 6
|Dirt
|5
Find what you want!
Search Mesa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC