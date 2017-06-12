Niagara Bottling Investing $76M In Ar...

Niagara Bottling Investing $76M In Arizona

Next Story Prev Story
43 min ago Read more: World News Report

Niagara Bottling, LLC will establish a 450,000-square-foot, highly automated manufacturing and bottling operation in the City of Mesa, AZ. The private-label bottled water supplier will invest $76 million in the facility and will create 45 to 55 new jobs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mesa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
valley night clubs under investigation by feds Mon annonomous 12
News Woman files $10 million lawsuit against Gilbert (Aug '08) Jun 11 DINA 2
Laura Pelley at Mesa Public Schools Jun 11 Theman 1
how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07) Jun 10 Joe Smith 2,699
travel ducs unregistered and registered Jun 9 berniejohn 1
New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07) Jun 6 Hollywood 2,141
Trying to find my mom. Jun 6 Dirt 5
See all Mesa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mesa Forum Now

Mesa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mesa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

Mesa, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,250 • Total comments across all topics: 281,743,747

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC