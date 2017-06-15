Newport-Mesa school board wants more information before bringing term limits to voters

Newport-Mesa Unified School District board members say more research is needed before bringing the issue of term limits to a public vote. During an hour-long discussion at its Tuesday, June 13 meeting, the board asked Michael Troy of the Parker and Covert law firm to come back with research on how other school districts establish term limits and a proposal for a 12-year term limit, district spokeswoman Annette Franco said.

