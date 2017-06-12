Nation-Now 20 mins ago 5:27 p.m.On th...

Nation-Now 20 mins ago 5:27 p.m.On the anniversary of shooting, Pulse ...

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: WBIR-TV Knoxville

Patience Carter, 21, was one of 53 people injured in the Pulse Nightclub shooting on June 12, 2016. Patience Carter's world was rocked June 12th, 2016, the night she survived the deadliest shooting in U.S. history.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mesa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
valley night clubs under investigation by feds Mon annonomous 12
News Woman files $10 million lawsuit against Gilbert (Aug '08) Jun 11 DINA 2
Laura Pelley at Mesa Public Schools Jun 11 Theman 1
how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07) Jun 10 Joe Smith 2,699
travel ducs unregistered and registered Jun 9 berniejohn 1
New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07) Jun 6 Hollywood 2,141
Trying to find my mom. Jun 6 Dirt 5
See all Mesa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mesa Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Maricopa County was issued at June 13 at 8:55AM MST

Mesa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mesa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

Mesa, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,542 • Total comments across all topics: 281,739,197

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC