A motorcycle crash on the U.S. 60 near the interchange with the Loop 101 closed the westbound lanes of the freeway near the Tempe-Mesa border. Motorcycle crash closes U.S. 60 near Tempe-Mesa border A motorcycle crash on the U.S. 60 near the interchange with the Loop 101 closed the westbound lanes of the freeway near the Tempe-Mesa border.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.