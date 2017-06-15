Mesa to consider punishment for Councilman Ryan Winkle over DUI arrest
The Mesa City Council unanimously voted to move forward with the disciplinary process of Councilman Ryan WInkle, who was arrested on suspicion of DUI. Mesa to consider punishment for Councilman Ryan Winkle over DUI arrest The Mesa City Council unanimously voted to move forward with the disciplinary process of Councilman Ryan WInkle, who was arrested on suspicion of DUI.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Mesa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|July 4th is evil
|42 min
|deutsch
|6
|white minorities
|50 min
|deutsch
|6
|Paternity test are sexist towards women
|2 hr
|Jane
|19
|Europeans vs European Americans
|2 hr
|Irish Amerian
|5
|Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09)
|Wed
|Lissette
|234
|valley night clubs under investigation by feds
|Jun 12
|annonomous
|12
|Woman files $10 million lawsuit against Gilbert (Aug '08)
|Jun 11
|DINA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Mesa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC