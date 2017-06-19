Mesa police shoot man wielding stick or board, no officers hurt

MESA, AZ - A man was shot after approaching Mesa police officers aggressively with a stick or board in east Mesa Wednesday afternoon. The officer-involved shooting occurred in a neighborhood near University Drive and 82nd Street just before 2 p.m. Mesa police said they were serving an order of protection on the suspect, identified as 44-year-old Leon S. Wax, Sr. in connection with some domestic violence incidents.

