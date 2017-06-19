Mesa police shoot man wielding stick ...

Mesa police shoot man wielding stick or board, no officers hurt

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: KOLD-TV Tucson

MESA, AZ - A man was shot after approaching Mesa police officers aggressively with a stick or board in east Mesa Wednesday afternoon. The officer-involved shooting occurred in a neighborhood near University Drive and 82nd Street just before 2 p.m. Mesa police said they were serving an order of protection on the suspect in connection with some domestic violence incidents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mesa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07) 1 hr Dontworryboutit 2,143
Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring o... 14 hr NMar 1
how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07) Jun 20 RN2015go 2,702
News Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09) Jun 18 Midnight rider 235
Help stop panhandling. (Feb '15) Jun 17 Truefact 17
Mesa Police Department digital scanner feed (Nov '08) Jun 17 Wally 5
July 4th is evil Jun 16 deutsch 6
See all Mesa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mesa Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Maricopa County was issued at June 22 at 11:23AM MST

Mesa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mesa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
 

Mesa, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,536 • Total comments across all topics: 281,954,393

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC