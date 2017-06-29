Mesa mobile home fire under arson inv...

Mesa mobile home fire under arson investigation

Rural Metro says they responded to a mobile home fire around 12:15 p.m. Thursday near Crismon and Broadway roads. The Mesa Fire Department and Maricopa County Sheriff's Office also responded to the scene.

