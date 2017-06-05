Mesa fire truck involved in chain-rea...

Mesa fire truck involved in chain-reaction crash

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 9 Read more: ABC15.com

Fire Weather Warning issued June 9 at 2:59AM MST expiring June 9 at 7:00PM MST in effect for: Coconino Fire Weather Watch issued June 9 at 2:59AM MST expiring June 10 at 7:00PM MST in effect for: Coconino Fire Weather Watch issued June 9 at 2:59AM MST expiring June 10 at 7:00PM MST in effect for: Apache, Coconino, Navajo Fire Weather Warning issued June 8 at 9:12AM MST expiring June 9 at 7:00PM MST in effect for: Coconino, Yavapai Officials say the fire truck was turning into the fire station near McKellips and Higley roads when two separate cars collided.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mesa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Woman files $10 million lawsuit against Gilbert (Aug '08) 23 hr DINA 2
Laura Pelley at Mesa Public Schools Sun Theman 1
how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07) Sat Joe Smith 2,699
travel ducs unregistered and registered Jun 9 berniejohn 1
New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07) Jun 6 Hollywood 2,141
Trying to find my mom. Jun 6 Dirt 5
name your gangs in arizona? (Feb '16) Jun 4 SILENT 4
See all Mesa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mesa Forum Now

Mesa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mesa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Mesa, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,715 • Total comments across all topics: 281,705,861

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC