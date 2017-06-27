Mayor Williams Joins Health Care Discussion on Substance Abuse Treatment
Mayor Steve Williams on Wednesday morning was included in a bipartisan group of mayors representing the U.S. Conference of Mayors to discuss the impact that the U.S. Senate's healthcare bill would have on cities and towns across the country. Mayor Williams was joined on the national press conference call by New York Mayor Bill de Blasio; Mesa, Arizona, Mayor John Giles; Dayton, Ohio, Mayor Nan W The group collectively called for Congress to consider the impact this bill will have on Americans, and specifically how the Senate bill will eliminate coverage and treatment for Americans with substance abuse issues, making the fight against the country's opioid epidemic more difficult.
Mesa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07)
|3 hr
|marcysavage82
|2,708
|valley night clubs under investigation by feds
|Jun 24
|kenjioc
|13
|New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07)
|Jun 24
|Loco
|2,144
|Ryan J Malone
|Jun 24
|Ohio
|1
|Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring o...
|Jun 22
|NMar
|1
|Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09)
|Jun 18
|Midnight rider
|235
|Help stop panhandling. (Feb '15)
|Jun 17
|Truefact
|17
