Las Vegas Hits 117 Degrees, Tying Record
For much of the afternoon, outdoor dining areas and patios along the Las Vegas Strip were empty as the hot sun pounded the streets and sidewalk relentlessly. Near the Linq Hotel & Casino, spray misters attached to tall posts outside gamely tried to combat the heat -- though the water evaporated quickly.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The CPA Technology Advisor.
Add your comments below
Mesa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring o...
|2 hr
|NMar
|1
|New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07)
|21 hr
|SEIS
|2,142
|how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07)
|Tue
|RN2015go
|2,702
|Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09)
|Jun 18
|Midnight rider
|235
|Help stop panhandling. (Feb '15)
|Jun 17
|Truefact
|17
|Mesa Police Department digital scanner feed (Nov '08)
|Jun 17
|Wally
|5
|July 4th is evil
|Jun 16
|deutsch
|6
Find what you want!
Search Mesa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC