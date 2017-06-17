La Mesa Earns 'Telly Award' for Corpo...

La Mesa Earns 'Telly Award' for Corporate Video

La Mesa RV Center was recently honored during the 38th Annual Telly Awards competition with a Bronze award for its "General Corporate Image" production. According to a press release, over 12,000 entries were received in this year's nomination process, representing "a great achievement" for La Mesa RV as well as its production company, Wild Bird Studios.

