Kenny G Appears in Hilarious Episode of @Midnight with Chris Hardwick
GRAMMY award winning artist Kenny G shared the stage with comedians Jenny Zigrino and Ron Lynch on the June 21 episode of Comedy Central's @Midnight with Chris Hardwick. Culling from the darkest recesses of social media, they compete to determine who will be the funniest person for the next twenty three and a half hours.
Mesa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07)
|Jun 25
|zeke the pinhead
|2,707
|valley night clubs under investigation by feds
|Jun 24
|kenjioc
|13
|New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07)
|Jun 24
|Loco
|2,144
|Ryan J Malone
|Jun 24
|Ohio
|1
|Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring o...
|Jun 22
|NMar
|1
|Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09)
|Jun 18
|Midnight rider
|235
|Help stop panhandling. (Feb '15)
|Jun 17
|Truefact
|17
