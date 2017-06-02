Historic cache going into Newport-Mesa time capsule; to be dug up in 24 years
Items on display that will be put into a 24-year time capsule, to be opened July 1, 2041, in front of the Newport-Mesa Unified School District headquarters in Costa Mesa. Steven Georges, Contributing Photographer A lunch menu.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mesa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|name your gangs in arizona? (Feb '16)
|Sun
|SILENT
|4
|July 4th is evil
|Jun 3
|Educated
|5
|Review: Sunstar Heating And Aire (Jul '12)
|Jun 2
|FrancesBenson
|49
|Corruption,Shady buisness deals,Shakedowns..
|Jun 1
|bustawop
|6
|Shooting on Galveston Street, Chandler, Az (May '10)
|May 30
|Eastside Central
|64
|how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07)
|May 28
|zeke the Pinhead
|2,696
|US found loyd Jowers guilty of murder
|May 28
|Never escape ur ...
|7
Find what you want!
Search Mesa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC