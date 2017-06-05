Here's the Stupid and Racist Stuff Pe...

Here's the Stupid and Racist Stuff People Are Saying About Removing Confederate Monuments

Phoenix New Times

Three days have passed, and you guys are still arguing it out in the comments section for our live video from the press conference where black community leaders called on Governor Doug Ducey to remove six memorials to Confederate soldiers from various cemeteries, parks, and roadways around the state. We've gotten a lot of thoughtful and insightful responses about what the presence of these monuments says about our state, particularly after we published a story yesterday which detailed the historical context in which they went up.

