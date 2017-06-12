Hello President Putin, It's Arizona Calling! American Had 'No ...
Arizonian Jeremy Bowling says he was just as surprised as anyone else when the Russian president answered his question during a TV phone-in. Sprinkled through the four-hour spectacle that President Vladimir Putin's nationally televised call-in show was this year were the usual bread-and-butter questions from Russians: about potholes, delayed salaries, meager pensions, corruption, and the economy.
Mesa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|July 4th is evil
|9 hr
|deutsch
|6
|white minorities
|9 hr
|deutsch
|6
|Paternity test are sexist towards women
|11 hr
|Jane
|19
|Europeans vs European Americans
|11 hr
|Irish Amerian
|5
|Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09)
|Wed
|Lissette
|234
|valley night clubs under investigation by feds
|Jun 12
|annonomous
|12
|Woman files $10 million lawsuit against Gilbert (Aug '08)
|Jun 11
|DINA
|2
