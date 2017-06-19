Government health insurance markets h...

Government health insurance markets holding up--barely

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Daily News-Record

In this Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2013, file photo, Alan Leafman, center, president of Health Insurance Express, Inc., helps Raquel Bernal, right, and her husband John Bernal, both of Apache Junction, Ariz., navigate the nation's health care insurance system online at the Health Insurance Express store in Mesa, Ariz. Enough insurers are planning to sell coverage through the Affordable Care Act in 2018 to keep the market place working, if only barely, in most parts of the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mesa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring o... 2 hr NMar 1
New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07) 21 hr SEIS 2,142
how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07) Tue RN2015go 2,702
News Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09) Jun 18 Midnight rider 235
Help stop panhandling. (Feb '15) Jun 17 Truefact 17
Mesa Police Department digital scanner feed (Nov '08) Jun 17 Wally 5
July 4th is evil Jun 16 deutsch 6
See all Mesa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mesa Forum Now

Mesa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mesa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Notre Dame
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
 

Mesa, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,144 • Total comments across all topics: 281,942,263

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC