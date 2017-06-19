Government health insurance markets holding up--barely

In this Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2013, file photo, Alan Leafman, center, president of Health Insurance Express, Inc., helps Raquel Bernal, right, and her husband John Bernal, both of Apache Junction, Ariz., navigate the nation's health care insurance system online at the Health Insurance Express store in Mesa, Ariz. Enough insurers are planning to sell coverage through the Affordable Care Act in 2018 to keep the market place working, if only barely, in most parts of the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.