FCE_Neuroscience

Have the knowledge and experience and are now ready for your certification in Neuroscience Nursing? Or are you new to the specialty and would like to have a stronger grasp of what it is all about? The Neuroscience Nursing Review Focused CE Series is an AANN-endorsed comprehensive learning experience that provides an extensive review of the board certification exam for neuroscience nursing. Learn about neurological assessment, anatomy and physiology, and the clinical aspects and treatment of such disorders including trauma brain injury, CV/stroke, and seizures from certified neuroscience nursing experts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nurse.com.