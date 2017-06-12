Driver facing manslaughter in deadly Mesa crash
Mark Christian Honicky was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and endangerment after police say he hit another car in Mesa, killing the passenger and injuring the driver. Driver facing manslaughter in deadly Mesa crash Mark Christian Honicky was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and endangerment after police say he hit another car in Mesa, killing the passenger and injuring the driver.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Mesa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Woman files $10 million lawsuit against Gilbert (Aug '08)
|Sun
|DINA
|2
|Laura Pelley at Mesa Public Schools
|Sun
|Theman
|1
|how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07)
|Sat
|Joe Smith
|2,699
|travel ducs unregistered and registered
|Jun 9
|berniejohn
|1
|New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07)
|Jun 6
|Hollywood
|2,141
|Trying to find my mom.
|Jun 6
|Dirt
|5
|name your gangs in arizona? (Feb '16)
|Jun 4
|SILENT
|4
Find what you want!
Search Mesa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC