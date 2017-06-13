Denver forecast: Breezy with milder t...

Denver forecast: Breezy with milder temperatures on Tuesday

21 hrs ago

Sunshine and strong winds are forecast along the Front Range Tuesday. The high temperature will rise to about 78 degrees, which is 15 degrees lower than Monday's, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Maricopa County was issued at June 13 at 8:55AM MST

